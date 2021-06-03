Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Charlene Peruchi

App Icon - Daily UI 05

App Icon - Daily UI 05 ui mobile ui design app icon
In my daily UI 05, I did an App Icon inspired by a calculator of my last challenge.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
