Railbird Logo Design

They would like to design a logo (one full logo and one mark) for a web-app that functions as a poker study tool and also a social network. The logo needs to portray a sense of professionalism but also the fun spirit of the game. The logo should be minimalistic but not plain, with elegant feel but not flashy. It should use warmer color tones, but they open to creative divergence if it stands out. The website will be called Railbird. The full logo will be used as home page button / in emails. The mark logo will be used in a built-in WYSIWYG editor as a horizontal rule, so it should represent the brand but also minimal.
Thank you.