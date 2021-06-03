Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniil Sarapulov

Solomia

Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov
  • Save
Solomia flower flower logo grocery sun lettering symbol emblem mark logotype logo packaging design packaging identity branding
Download color palette
Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov

More by Daniil Sarapulov

View profile
    • Like