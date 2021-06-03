Dome Slide

Pastel Pitch Deck Presentation Design - Marketing Agency

Dome Slide
Dome Slide
  • Save
Pastel Pitch Deck Presentation Design - Marketing Agency modern minimalist simple designs ppt design ppt google slides keynote pitch deck design pitch deck pitchdeck marketing business presentation template presentation design presentation design
Download color palette

Simple pastel theme presentation design for marketing or business needs

Dome Slide
Dome Slide

More by Dome Slide

View profile
    • Like