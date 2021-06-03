KORNIENKO コニンコー

IBM Smart City Student Project (a frame)

KORNIENKO コニンコー
KORNIENKO コニンコー
  • Save
IBM Smart City Student Project (a frame) schoolofmotion designbootcamp vector design illustration
Download color palette

A frame from my recent IBM Smart City Student Project. See the full project on my site at: https://www.unschoolingfuture.net/smartcity

This project was created for educational purposes as a homework assignment for the Design Bootcamp course from @SchoolofMotion. The brief scripted out a :30 spot about transforming congested wasteful cities into smart and sustainable ones.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
KORNIENKO コニンコー
KORNIENKO コニンコー

More by KORNIENKO コニンコー

View profile
    • Like