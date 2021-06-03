Jackie Kao

Fruit Stickers

Fruit Stickers retro texture stickermule lemon cherries pineapple packaging labels colorful characters illustration sticker design badge fruitsartclub fruits stickers
Peruvian passion fruit, Washington state apples, California-cool pomegranates, Costa Rican Pineapple?! True origins of the produce in Health-Ade's kombucha flavors.

What do you think of these label-inspired fruit stickers?

