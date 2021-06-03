Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Social Media Proposal

Social Media Proposal minimal proposal indesign template business brochure creative proposal project proposal company proposal business proposal proposal social media social media proposal
Size: Letter
Pages: 12 Pages
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.125 in
Master Page
Swatches Color
Paragraph Styles
Character Styles
12 Columns
Working file: InDesign cs4,
Files included: InDesign cc (INDD), CS4(IDML)
Font used: Download link included in help file

