Geeks out of the Box logo reveal

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo reveal I’ve made for our unschooling blog about liberating young minds to non-coercive, decentralized, self-paced education https://geeksoutofthebox.com/
Most of the animation is made in Cinema 4D and rendered in AE. The "out of the box" type is also animated in AE (I have converted the letters to paths to be able to play with the stretch).