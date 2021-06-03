Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geeks out of the Box logo reveal

A logo reveal I’ve made for our unschooling blog about liberating young minds to non-coercive, decentralized, self-paced education https://geeksoutofthebox.com/
Most of the animation is made in Cinema 4D and rendered in AE. The "out of the box" type is also animated in AE (I have converted the letters to paths to be able to play with the stretch).

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
