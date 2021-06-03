Kristen Thorley

MATTEL Collector Album

MATTEL Collector Album album childrens toys childrens book book cover design book design
A trading card album for MATTEL, Mixing the Barbie and Hot Wheels brands while keeping them separate.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
