Thomas Morgan

Day 1 - Sword

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan
Day 1 - Sword lowpoly3d sword stylised lowpoly 3dart 3drender 3d c4d sologameicon21 sologameicon21 cinema4d 3dillustration
Day 1 - Sword
30 Days of Game Icons for the #SoloGameIcon21 challenge hosted by @solosalero

I’m a little behind on this, so playing catch up a bit! I’ll be a couple of days behind but gonna try and make the time back this weekend

Hope you like it!

Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan
Design, Motion & 3D
