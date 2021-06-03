Drea Duque

Cute Pineapple | Kawaii Style | Problem Solving Concept

Cute Pineapple | Kawaii Style | Problem Solving Concept tierno success thinking kids illustration doddle digital illustration cute problem solving kawaii art kawaii pineapple
A cute pineapple with her doodly like arms happy about solving a problem.
Created for a Magazine Blog post about psychology and problem solving.

