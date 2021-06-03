Remy van der Winden

World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day graphic design sport fit healthy beat tones netherlands weather umbrella bike cycling world bicycle day rain 2d office character illustration adobe illustrator
An illustration for the Noeste IJver social media pages. Today is World Bicycle Day! But a rainy one in the Netherlands.. However, we're kinda used to that over here so we take out our umbrella's and we head out anyway!

