Bleu City Express-Mobile App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Blue city Express is a car detailing app.
I started the design process for this project from the user research to the final UI/UX Design using Figma.
The entire work process from conceptualizing to finalization took a timeframe of two weeks.