Nadeemdesigns

Eye Lashesh Shopify landing page ui/ux design

Nadeemdesigns
Nadeemdesigns
Hire Me
  • Save
Eye Lashesh Shopify landing page ui/ux design ui design webdesign eye lashes shopify shopify landing page landing page design lashes design eye lashes
Eye Lashesh Shopify landing page ui/ux design ui design webdesign eye lashes shopify shopify landing page landing page design lashes design eye lashes
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 1.jpg

Hi,

The concept of the homepage that I just complete for Foreverlux - A Shopify eyelashes company. They are selling premium lashes of different shapes.

Website Official: in progress coding & will coming soon...

Get a quick discussion about your project? let's chat!

I am available For Freelance Web design and Development Projects.
say hello
nadeemdesigns07@gmail.com / skype: nadeemdesigns07

Thank you for watching !

Nadeemdesigns
Nadeemdesigns
UI/UX Designer / Front End Developer
Hire Me

More by Nadeemdesigns

View profile
    • Like