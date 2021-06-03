Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Dunlevy

Cultivate Logo

Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy
  • Save
Cultivate Logo
Download color palette

This is a logo for a real estate development company that prioritizes sustainability and community. The name itself (cultivate) implies positive growth, and the green tree is a nod to their sustainability focus.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Kevin Dunlevy
Kevin Dunlevy

More by Kevin Dunlevy

View profile
    • Like