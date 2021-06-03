Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Horseback Riding - Unused Sketching

Horseback Riding - Unused Sketching seashore hotel vintage retro horseback riding 1930s art deco illustration
It is probably somewhere private beach. A woman is pointing the hotel over the cliff and a man slightly leans his head toward her.

My external USB drive is dead. Literally, its connector is broken and I should say goodbye to all the sources in there. This would be the last sketching file I didn't use for the latest project. (I will release it sometime in July)

Let's work together if you have a vintage, retro, Art Deco style illustration project :)

Digital Designer, Illustrator - Art Deco, Cycling
