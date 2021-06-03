Horseback Riding - Unused Sketching

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is probably somewhere private beach. A woman is pointing the hotel over the cliff and a man slightly leans his head toward her.
My external USB drive is dead. Literally, its connector is broken and I should say goodbye to all the sources in there. This would be the last sketching file I didn't use for the latest project. (I will release it sometime in July)
Let's work together if you have a vintage, retro, Art Deco style illustration project :)