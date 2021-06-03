Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Njeri Cooper

Brand Style Guide and Mood Board for Astrologer Website

Njeri Cooper
Njeri Cooper
  • Save
Brand Style Guide and Mood Board for Astrologer Website web logo typography brand identity
Download color palette

This is the final branding work for an astrologer client. I asked the client for inspirational images and a detailed description of what she wants her customers to feel when they contact her.

The main logo is custom-made based on a painting that was also created to accompany this project.

Not pictured: lots of scribbled wireframes for mobile and desktop.

- User stories

- Versions 1-5 edits.

This project is live btw. Check out the brand page and the full site https://theafroastrolady.com/brand

**Credit for the stock free image in the background: @leofallflat on IG and Pexels

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Njeri Cooper
Njeri Cooper
Like