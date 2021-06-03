Brand Style Guide and Mood Board for Astrologer Website

This is the final branding work for an astrologer client. I asked the client for inspirational images and a detailed description of what she wants her customers to feel when they contact her.

The main logo is custom-made based on a painting that was also created to accompany this project.

Not pictured: lots of scribbled wireframes for mobile and desktop.

- User stories

- Versions 1-5 edits.

This project is live btw. Check out the brand page and the full site https://theafroastrolady.com/brand

**Credit for the stock free image in the background: @leofallflat on IG and Pexels