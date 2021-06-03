Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reasonal Branding

One other shot from what we created for www.reason.al

We worked on the branding, web design and keep supporting them with the product design.

Team: Dario Ferrando, Rosalba Porpora, Mario Wahl, Martin Debray
Illustration: https://www.behance.net/majistudio

See more from us: https://dribbble.com/freaksanddreamers

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
