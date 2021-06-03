Jeannette Fuentes Ruiloba

Are you enjoying the simulation?

Jeannette Fuentes Ruiloba
Jeannette Fuentes Ruiloba
  • Save
Are you enjoying the simulation? art direction gritty texture graphicdesign dream printmaking ui lineart fashion illustration illustration art line art illustration blackwork poster art digital portrait floral design rainbows futuristic design
Download color palette

First, I made the linear traces on Illustrator and then added texture and color with Photoshop.

Show me love if you like it :)

Jeannette Fuentes Ruiloba
Jeannette Fuentes Ruiloba

More by Jeannette Fuentes Ruiloba

View profile
    • Like