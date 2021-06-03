Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ika Margania
Bold Monkey

Abstract Logo Version

Ika Margania
Bold Monkey
Ika Margania for Bold Monkey
Hire Us
  • Save
Abstract Logo Version abstract design georgia illustration art boldmonkey branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Hey,

I would be happy to hear your feedback.

Cheers!

Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Bold Monkey
Bold Monkey
Think bold.
Hire Us

More by Bold Monkey

View profile
    • Like