Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alicja Kot

Daily UI #70: Event Listing

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot
  • Save
Daily UI #70: Event Listing cta button simple clean interface user interface design uxuidesign uiuxdesign uxui uiux management app calendar plan schedule menu raspberry pink blue mobile design web design user experience design day 70 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

made with Framer // icons by Phosphor Icons // photo from Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot

More by Alicja Kot

View profile
    • Like