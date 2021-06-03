Shopify Website Theme-based Design for Startup Beta Marketplace

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the past two years (2018-2020) I worked with an early-stage retail-tech startup company. My work with them began with graphic design for marketing purposes and evolved into web design and development.
This was my first time getting to see first-hand the incredible power of Shopify. I helped manage the beta marketplace website including organizing inventory with our small business partners, interfacing with customers for user-experience research as well as customer service, order processing, and designing landing pages. This experience allowed me to become more familiar with Shopify's templated structure and a few of the many app integrations they offer.
I use a few other platforms for web design and development, but Shopify is always my #1 recommendation for small business e-commerce.