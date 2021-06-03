Shopify Website Theme-based Design for Startup Beta Marketplace

For the past two years (2018-2020) I worked with an early-stage retail-tech startup company. My work with them began with graphic design for marketing purposes and evolved into web design and development.

This was my first time getting to see first-hand the incredible power of Shopify. I helped manage the beta marketplace website including organizing inventory with our small business partners, interfacing with customers for user-experience research as well as customer service, order processing, and designing landing pages. This experience allowed me to become more familiar with Shopify's templated structure and a few of the many app integrations they offer.

I use a few other platforms for web design and development, but Shopify is always my #1 recommendation for small business e-commerce.