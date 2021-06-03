Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
AlphaSquad

Tailwind UI Kit - 600+ components, 30 templates, React, Angular,

AlphaSquad
AlphaSquad
Hire Us
  • Save
Tailwind UI Kit - 600+ components, 30 templates, React, Angular, dashboards design landing page ui landing page dashboard ui dashboard design components uidesign tailwinduikit tailwindcss

Tailwind UI Kit - 600+ components, 30 templates, React, Angular, & Vue support

Price
$189
Buy now
Available on tailwinduikit.com
Good for sale
Tailwind UI Kit - 600+ components, 30 templates, React, Angular, & Vue support
Download color palette

Tailwind UI Kit - 600+ components, 30 templates, React, Angular, & Vue support

Price
$189
Buy now
Available on tailwinduikit.com
Good for sale
Tailwind UI Kit - 600+ components, 30 templates, React, Angular, & Vue support

⭐ Tailwind UI Kit is a one-of-a-kind collection of 600+ ready-to-drop-in components, and 30 templates with react, angular, and vue support.

AlphaSquad
AlphaSquad
We Craft Delightful Digital Experiences
Hire Us

More by AlphaSquad

View profile
    • Like