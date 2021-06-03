Babafemi Adeogun

TODO Mobile design

I created this design from one of the few ideas I have been wanting to bring to fruition as an upcoming associate designer. I need your suggestions, input, and criticism. for I am transiting into design from other field

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
