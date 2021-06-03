Rose

Parrot Nesting

I used Procreate to create this digital artwork. I used a picture of parrot to create the outline of this bird. I used Procreate brushes to create the feather’s texture this bird’s body and fine details. I stayed true to the beautiful green colors of this beautiful bird.

