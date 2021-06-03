Sohag Hossen

logo design for your business

Sohag Hossen
Sohag Hossen
  • Save
logo design for your business illustration graphics logo design vector logo ux ui logotype typography graphicdesign logodesign company logo
Download color palette

WELCOME, I'm Sohag Hossein but I like to be called Mohammad Sohag. I loving my country, Nature, and Pets.
I will design Minimalist, professional, creative, unique, ambitious, well organized, and very precise, always ready for a new challenge.
I have a graphical team of 5 members.
I am always giving high-quality designs to my clients. I will give unlimited revisions and work until satisfying my clients.
Do you have any Questions? I am happy to answer all of your questions. I am ready for working with you 24 hours.
THANK YOU SO MUCH.
Any kind of Graphics work I can provide Like:
#Logo Design
#Business Card
#Social media design
#Flyer design
#Banner design
#Photo editing
#Background Remove
#Photoshop Expert
Do you have any questions? I'm happy to answer all of your questions. Feel free to knock me.
Thank you!!

Sohag Hossen
Sohag Hossen

More by Sohag Hossen

View profile
    • Like