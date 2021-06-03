Erkan Tecim
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea

BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Dropdowns

Erkan Tecim
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Erkan Tecim for BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Hire Us
  • Save
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Dropdowns button buttons design system saas ui dropdown button design dropdown design dropdown states dropdown rules pattern library hand-off
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Dropdowns button buttons design system saas ui dropdown button design dropdown design dropdown states dropdown rules pattern library hand-off
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Dropdowns button buttons design system saas ui dropdown button design dropdown design dropdown states dropdown rules pattern library hand-off
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Dropdowns button buttons design system saas ui dropdown button design dropdown design dropdown states dropdown rules pattern library hand-off
Download color palette
  1. Dropdowns & Presentation.png
  2. Dropdowns & Presentation-1.png
  3. 🔽 3.0 Dropdown.png
  4. 🔽 3.0 Dropdown Field.png

Hi Folks!

As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!

We want the new system to be more accessible. We got rid of the contrast problems we had in the previous system and now we have a new face! Of course, this process will affect the user experience and feeling in the product much more positively. Our biggest goal is to fix the missing points that we saw in the previous system.

This is done for two reasons: to provide the user's convenience in terms of functionality consistency and to let them feel a sense of control and trust over the consistent workspace.

We continue with Dropdowns from Pangea's Form Elements library!

I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.

Here is my great team that I work with in this process:

Designers: @ersadwork , @oguzyagiz , @ertuken

Hope you all enjoy it 🥳

Follow Us On
Twitter
Instagram
Check us out at: www.bluereceipt.com

BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Designing the Future for e-Commerce 🎉
Hire Us

More by BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea

View profile
    • Like