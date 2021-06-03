Maria Nikitina
Voit Team

Photobook concept

Maria Nikitina
Voit Team
Maria Nikitina for Voit Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Photobook concept book memories photo modern mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile uiux ui design app ux lettering art ui typography minimal design clean
Download color palette

Hi, Dribblers! 😉
Wanna share with you a photobook concept.
Making it has never been so easy!
You can create your personalized stories by loading any photos or videos, using different templates or creating it by yourself. Just imagine how many memories you can save now 😍
Share your albums with friends and don`t worry if you`ve forgotten something - system will remind about it.
Press ❤️ if you like it

Voit Team
Voit Team
Hire Us

More by Voit Team

View profile
    • Like