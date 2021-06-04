Atlas Design System [ Free Download ]

Trending designs to inspire you
I am sharing one of my best Figma freebies with all of you for free.
Hurry up now download and share it with your designer friends. Link in below description.
About Atlas Design System
It is a basic free design system for all designer communities. All the components are highly layered in order with proper naming also all the styles are created in Figma. The main purpose of this design system is to provide a basic understanding of branding and design guidelines to the new designer who wants to begin their new journey as a designer and seeking their carrier in it.
Hope everyone finds it useful.
Atlas Design System Contains
* Typography
* Font Sizing
* Color Palette
* Logo Presentation
* Desktop & Mobile Grid
* Components
