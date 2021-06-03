Tyler Hunt

Maine Black Bears | Goalie Mask Concept

Maine Black Bears | Goalie Mask Concept goaltender design mockup concept ncaa maine black bears black bears maine mask goalie hockey design hockey sports design sports illustrator photoshop adobe
Mask concept for the Maine Black Bears, an NCAA D1 college hockey team. Imagery depicts bear claws tearing through the outer layer of ice to reveal the Maine's dark blue color. The Maine script logo and #1 (recently worn by current Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman) are also featured on this mask concept.

