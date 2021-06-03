Maine Black Bears | Goalie Mask Concept

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Mask concept for the Maine Black Bears, an NCAA D1 college hockey team. Imagery depicts bear claws tearing through the outer layer of ice to reveal the Maine's dark blue color. The Maine script logo and #1 (recently worn by current Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman) are also featured on this mask concept.