Solid Solutions - Logo design for Development agency

Solid Solutions - Logo design for Development agency
Hey friends,

Here is the first project uploaded on a Dribble platform.
This was the paid Logo Design project for Solid Solutions development agency from Ukraine.

I developed 3 different logo design ideas for them, and this was the one they really liked.

Thanks!

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
