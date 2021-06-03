Solid Solutions - Logo design for Development agency

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey friends,
Here is the first project uploaded on a Dribble platform.
This was the paid Logo Design project for Solid Solutions development agency from Ukraine.
I developed 3 different logo design ideas for them, and this was the one they really liked.
If you like my work you can support me with likes/comments and follow me for more new Logo and Brand Identity work.
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: sasajeftic@outlook.com
My Instagram
My UpWork
Thanks!