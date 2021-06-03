Solid Solutions - Logo design for Development agency

Hey friends,

Here is the first project uploaded on a Dribble platform.

This was the paid Logo Design project for Solid Solutions development agency from Ukraine.

I developed 3 different logo design ideas for them, and this was the one they really liked.

If you like my work you can support me with likes/comments and follow me for more new Logo and Brand Identity work.

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: sasajeftic@outlook.com

My Instagram

My UpWork

Thanks!