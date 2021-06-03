David E. López de Julio

Jose María, the big-headed winged monster.

David E. López de Julio
David E. López de Julio
  • Save
Jose María, the big-headed winged monster. art procreate delman toon doodle draw green winged monster
Download color palette

Jose Maria, the big-headed winged monster.
As he has no back legs, he has never been able to stand, because of the enormous size and weight of his monumentally big head.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
David E. López de Julio
David E. López de Julio

More by David E. López de Julio

View profile
    • Like