Nidhi Sharma

My Dreamy Diary!

Nidhi Sharma
Nidhi Sharma
  • Save
My Dreamy Diary! minimal illustration app ux ui design
Download color palette

Simple ios app design on unicorn colour theme. Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Nidhi Sharma
Nidhi Sharma

More by Nidhi Sharma

View profile
    • Like