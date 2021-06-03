Landing Page Agriculture

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone 👋
.
I created a landing page design for website-based agriculture, where on this website we can see the available services, teams, and contact persons.
what do you think about my design? if you like please press "L" to like this post ❤️ or, leave a comment below to input my design :).
.
If you want to download this design, you can check my Uplabs profile, don't forget to help support each of my designs there, thank you.
.
Have a project? I am available for a new project. Contact Me!
.
you want to see about me on
Instagram
| Linkedin | Uplabs