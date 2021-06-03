Viktor

Pirate_Cat palm kitty colorfull balck skull illustrator cartoon cat pirate
Part of new cat story arc.

The new story arc will tell us about cartoon charecters and cat spirit which interacting them one.

Do you know parrot "Kesha"?
He came to this shot from the cartoon Return of the prodigal parrot. This one Russian cartoon made by "Soyuzmultfilme" studio.

Keep wathcing and rember: "Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum" 🏴‍☠️

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
