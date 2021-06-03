Goal Tracking Exploration V1- ElCoach App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Happy to share with you the UI Exploration of the ElCoach app Goal Tracking feature.
ElCoach users will be able to track their daily goals and personalized program plan.
Track their progress toward their fitness goal and how they are performing and keep them motivated to advance.
