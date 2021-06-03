Abdallah Mostafa

Goal Tracking Exploration V1- ElCoach App

Hello Dribbblers,

Happy to share with you the UI Exploration of the ElCoach app Goal Tracking feature.
ElCoach users will be able to track their daily goals and personalized program plan.
Track their progress toward their fitness goal and how they are performing and keep them motivated to advance.

---

Digital Product Designer 👨‍🎨🔥
