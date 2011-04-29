Fedor Sosnin

Fedor Sosnin
The Invitational Golf Tournament Logo woodholme country club logo golf tournament golfing invite
A logo i am currently working on for a Woodholme Country Club member golf tournament in Pikesville, Maryland. Any advice on making it better would be fantastic!

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
