Japanese Knives Landing Page Animation

Hey guys!
I keep learning motion design and here is the latest of the animations I've made. I've been practicing on the landing page design made by Daniel from Zajno quite recently. It's a website design inspired by an excellent product or rather a great brand that produces high-end Japanese-style knives. The brand is called Kamikoto and their products are not only of high quality but also of an exceptional style.
The main design objective was to translate the Japanese spirit. My goal was to make a sleek motion design with smooth transitions and a pleasant overall impression.
Do share your feedback - I would really appreciate it!
