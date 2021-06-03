Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rachael Sinclair

Springhouse Music Series

Rachael Sinclair
Rachael Sinclair
Springhouse Music Series distillery illustration garden tee design tees monoline
This design was done at the beginning of 2020 and fell victim to that horrible year. Now that Castle & Key Distillery is holding concerts again, the design has been printed on tees as God intended. I believe the colors are different, but I liked this palette a lot.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Rachael Sinclair
Rachael Sinclair

