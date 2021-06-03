Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Game PROMO!!! Slot game "BIMA X"

The promo video introduces players to the main characters of the game "BIMA X", illustrates the design of the background and greeting screens.

As you can see, the slot combines the theme of superheroes and oriental style. Each of the characters appears spectacularly in an archway under a red gate.
They have already taken up a fighting stance and are ready for action. The game is about to begin!
Graphic solutions for gambling
