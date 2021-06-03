Game PROMO!!! Slot game "BIMA X"

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The promo video introduces players to the main characters of the game "BIMA X", illustrates the design of the background and greeting screens.
As you can see, the slot combines the theme of superheroes and oriental style. Each of the characters appears spectacularly in an archway under a red gate.
They have already taken up a fighting stance and are ready for action. The game is about to begin!
https://slotopaint.com/product/bima-x/
