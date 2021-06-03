People Collective Logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just sharing a logo designed for 'People Collective' is a community portal. Since a community involves a group of people from different spheres around the globe, I have developed the logo mark with 2 elements; an icon of a human body, tweaked to further form a location pin. This is a rejected client proposal, but then an effort put in would always be valued when shared. Here it is.
