People Collective Logo

People Collective Logo collective community abstract location pin people human symbol minimal logomark mark branding identity logo
Just sharing a logo designed for 'People Collective' is a community portal. Since a community involves a group of people from different spheres around the globe, I have developed the logo mark with 2 elements; an icon of a human body, tweaked to further form a location pin. This is a rejected client proposal, but then an effort put in would always be valued when shared. Here it is.
