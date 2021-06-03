Iulia

The 100

The 100
What if series were businesses?
I present you my new personal project – turn series into businesses.

👋🏻Show: The 100
🎆About: Set ninety-seven years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, when a spaceship housing humanity's lone survivors sends one hundred juvenile delinquents back to Earth, in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet.

🙌Business: Travel Agency
👀About: Specialises in accommodation & bookings, while also offering a variety of other travel products, including flights, cars, and taxis.

