Shape Explorer Search - Scrolling behavior

To support sales during customer meetings, we have developed the Shape Explorer. The Shape Explorer contains all projects, functions, technical components and services that we have developed or offer to customers to date. The central element of the application is the search. The large amount of content can be searched by text or tags. To organize the search results, we decided to use tab navigation. When scrolling through the search results, it was important for the user to always see these tabs. In order to see more search results at once, the search input field should not be displayed all the time. However, at the same time, it was important to the users to have quick access to it at all times. To meet all the requirements, we developed a fixed header that always displays the tab header when scrolling down. As soon as the user scrolls up again, the search input field is shown again.