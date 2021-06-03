AR Museum App Design

Hi, friend! 😁

I am back with a new design exploration of the concept of a museum visit application with augmented reality features as a guide. This design concept allows you to view the museum's collections and view information about the collections. You can also search for location information and directions to the location where the collection is on display.

I am available for job inquiries.

Feel free to provide feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

See us:

Instagram | Linkedin

Thank you!