AR Museum App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friend! 😁
I am back with a new design exploration of the concept of a museum visit application with augmented reality features as a guide. This design concept allows you to view the museum's collections and view information about the collections. You can also search for location information and directions to the location where the collection is on display.
I am available for job inquiries.
Feel free to provide feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.
----------------------------------------------------
We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com
See us:
Instagram | Linkedin
Thank you!