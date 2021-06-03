Adam Feller

Freelance Graphic Designer Needed

Adam Feller
Adam Feller
Hire Me
  • Save
Freelance Graphic Designer Needed graphic designer freelancer freelance designer job listing job
Download color palette

We are growing and looking for a talented designer to take over some overflow work and potentially joining the team in a full time position later on.

View the description of what's needed and apply at https://aviditycreative.com/careers.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Adam Feller
Adam Feller
Welcome to my portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adam Feller

View profile
    • Like