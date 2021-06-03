🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Artsynonym created the project "Murales Con Eco" to help spread support and care messages to people in Mexico City and the world while it's been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Positivity is much needed at these times, and on of the best ways to pass it on is through art.
The project involved 13 artists – illustrators, lettering artists and designers – working and reinterpreting messages from writers, musicians and filmmakers. These pieces were later shown in the side walls of Hotel Habita in Polanco, Mexico City.
I was really honored, grateful and happy to be a part of this amazing initiative, and was specially excited to work with this message by Sopitas: "Ayuda a alguien, Empatia es Alegria."