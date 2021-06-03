Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rebeca Anaya

Murales Con Eco

Rebeca Anaya
Rebeca Anaya
  • Save
Murales Con Eco mural mural design handlettering vector custom type type typography lettering
Download color palette

Artsynonym created the project "Murales Con Eco" to help spread support and care messages to people in Mexico City and the world while it's been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Positivity is much needed at these times, and on of the best ways to pass it on is through art.
The project involved 13 artists – illustrators, lettering artists and designers – working and reinterpreting messages from writers, musicians and filmmakers. These pieces were later shown in the side walls of Hotel Habita in Polanco, Mexico City.
I was really honored, grateful and happy to be a part of this amazing initiative, and was specially excited to work with this message by Sopitas: "Ayuda a alguien, Empatia es Alegria."

Rebeca Anaya
Rebeca Anaya

More by Rebeca Anaya

View profile
    • Like