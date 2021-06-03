Marek Melnyčok

Metrostav Development Project

Metrostav Development Project website design web design website webdesign web ux ui design
Malešický háj is a distinctive residential project with only 107 flats in five apartment buildings. It is intended primarily for those who appreciate privacy close to nature. After all, it is also inspired by it - it is designed and implemented in such a way as to keep the nature untouched for its inhabitants.

www.malesickyhaj.cz

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
