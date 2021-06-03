Edward Penna

Golden Ratio 'ROB' Voice Acting Speech Bubble Logo Mark

Golden Ratio 'ROB' Voice Acting Speech Bubble Logo Mark negative space negativespace clean logo designer logomark logodesign grid layout grid grid logo goldenratio brand identity logo branding
'ROB' golden ratio negative space speech bubble logo mark design for Nottingham based voice actor, Rob Bassett.

