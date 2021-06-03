Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

Landing Page page Daily Ui 3b Presentation

Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
  • Save
Landing Page page Daily Ui 3b Presentation ui design uxui portfolio brand uiux new design illustration 2021 design dailyuichallenge landing page design uiux landing page uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hello Players!
🔥️🔥️🔥️
Here is another shot of the "Landing Page Design."
Have a look at this UI shot.

How could you make this even better? Share your creative ideas too in the comments.⠀

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot.
Do you want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.⠀⠀
#Landing_Page_Daily_UI_03
__________________________

Wanna work together?
📪 Email: tonmoyvodro@gmail.com

Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

More by Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

View profile
    • Like