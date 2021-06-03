Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Labels for coffe company - summer "ice cream shop" flavor line

Labels for coffe company - summer "ice cream shop" flavor line design illustration monoline icecream label coffee
New work for my recent clients - labels for summer "ice cream shop" flavor line. As usual I use monoline style for illustrations.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
    • Like